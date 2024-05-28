Arvind Kejriwal's ‘Atishi next’ prophecy over defamation summons

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reacted to a court's summons to AAP leader Atishi in a defamation case, saying the Delhi minister will be arrested next. In a post on X, he said if Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister again, all Opposition leaders will be put behind bars. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during an interaction with traders.(PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal, whose interim bail in the Delhi excise policy case will expire on June 2, claimed the central agencies have been attempting to arrest all AAP leaders in "flimsy, frivolous and false" cases.

"I had said earlier that they will arrest Atishi next. They are planning to do so now. Complete dictatorship. In completely flimsy, frivolous and false cases, they are arresting ALL leaders of AAP one by one. Every single opposition leader will be arrested if Modi ji comes back to power. AAP is not imp. Saving our dear country from dictatorship is imp," Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X.

Atishi was summoned by a Delhi court on June 29, in connection with a defamation case filed by BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

In April, the BJP issued a defamation notice to Atishi after her allegation that she was asked to join the party or face the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Reacting to the summons, BJP's candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Bansuri Swaraj accused the AAP of having what she called the habit of "shooting and scooting".

"AAP cannot make defamatory statements against the BJP repeatedly and not be held accountable. Atishi ji will now have to appear before court to present her side," she added.

Bansuri Swaraj said the AAP often levels false allegations thinking there wouldn't be any consequences.

Delhi BJP media head, Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Atishi was asked to apologise for her remark.

"On April 2, Delhi government minister Atishi gave a statement saying that the BJP approached her to join the party through an individual who was personally close to her and that attempts were being made to break the party. After which, on the same day, the BJP gave a legal notice to Atishi to apologise. However, when she did not apologise, we filed a case of defamation in court," he said.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court gave interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in order to allow him to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The court has directed Arvind Kejriwal to surrender on June 2.

During campaigning, Arvind Kejriwal told the masses that he would be sent to jail if they vote for the BJP.

With inputs from PTI, ANI