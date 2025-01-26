Arvind Kejriwal's press conference on 'v v v important' issue at 1 pm today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he will be holding a press conference on an issue he called ‘very very very’ important at 1 pm. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (X/@AamAadmiParty)

“My PC today on a v v v imp issue at 1 pm,” Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on microblogging platform X.

The announcement comes in the run up to the high-voltage Delhi election, voting for which is taking place on February 5.

The counting of votes for Delhi assembly election will take place on February 8, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress aiming to stop the AAP from coming back to power for the third consecutive time.

In other election-related development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused Arvind Kejriwal of playing "politics of deceit and lies" and exhorted people to vote for the BJP to ensure the progress of Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah, who addressed two public meetings in Delhi ahead of the assembly polls, said that unlike the AAP, the BJP's "double-engine" government will fulfil all its promises.

The home minister also slammed the AAP for allegedly misleading people by claiming that the BJP will discontinue all existing welfare schemes in Delhi if it comes to power in the city.

"PM Modi has assured that no existing welfare scheme for the poor in Delhi will be discontinued and Arvind Kejriwal is spreading lies... They are misleading people. I am saying it again that the BJP will not discontinue any scheme meant for the welfare of the poor," the minister said at a public meeting in Rajouri Garden.

He was campaigning for the BJP's Rajouri Garden candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Amit Shah alleged that the AAP government did not do anything during its 10-year tenure apart from betraying the people of Delhi.

Accusing the AAP government of corruption, he said its tenure saw several scams like DTC bus scam, smart classroom scam and CCTV scam.

Public money meant for opening new hospitals and schools, and cleaning the Yamuna river was wasted in "scams", he charged.

Arvind Kejriwal, who came into politics saying that he would not accept any government bungalow, built a 'sheesh mahal' worth ₹52 crore for himself, the BJP leader said.

"Arvind Kejriwal promised a corruption-free Delhi but was involved in the liquor scam worth crores of rupees," he said.

He further alleged that Kejriwal had promised to shut down liquor shops in residential areas but instead opened them near schools and religious places.