Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arvind Kejriwal's press conference on 'v v v important' issue at 1 pm today

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jan 26, 2025 10:11 AM IST

“My PC today on a v v v imp issue at 1 pm,” Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on microblogging platform X.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he will be holding a press conference on an issue he called ‘very very very’ important at 1 pm.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (X/@AamAadmiParty)
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (X/@AamAadmiParty)

“My PC today on a v v v imp issue at 1 pm,” Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on microblogging platform X.

The announcement comes in the run up to the high-voltage Delhi election, voting for which is taking place on February 5.

The counting of votes for Delhi assembly election will take place on February 8, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress aiming to stop the AAP from coming back to power for the third consecutive time.

In other election-related development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused Arvind Kejriwal of playing "politics of deceit and lies" and exhorted people to vote for the BJP to ensure the progress of Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah, who addressed two public meetings in Delhi ahead of the assembly polls, said that unlike the AAP, the BJP's "double-engine" government will fulfil all its promises.

The home minister also slammed the AAP for allegedly misleading people by claiming that the BJP will discontinue all existing welfare schemes in Delhi if it comes to power in the city.

"PM Modi has assured that no existing welfare scheme for the poor in Delhi will be discontinued and Arvind Kejriwal is spreading lies... They are misleading people. I am saying it again that the BJP will not discontinue any scheme meant for the welfare of the poor," the minister said at a public meeting in Rajouri Garden.

He was campaigning for the BJP's Rajouri Garden candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Amit Shah alleged that the AAP government did not do anything during its 10-year tenure apart from betraying the people of Delhi.

Accusing the AAP government of corruption, he said its tenure saw several scams like DTC bus scam, smart classroom scam and CCTV scam.

Public money meant for opening new hospitals and schools, and cleaning the Yamuna river was wasted in "scams", he charged.

Arvind Kejriwal, who came into politics saying that he would not accept any government bungalow, built a 'sheesh mahal' worth 52 crore for himself, the BJP leader said.

"Arvind Kejriwal promised a corruption-free Delhi but was involved in the liquor scam worth crores of rupees," he said.

He further alleged that Kejriwal had promised to shut down liquor shops in residential areas but instead opened them near schools and religious places.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On