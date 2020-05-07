As Covid-19 cases rise, Rajasthan seals interstate borders to stop unauthorized entry

india

Updated: May 07, 2020 07:58 IST

The Rajasthan government sealed interstate borders on Wednesday night to stop the entry of unauthorised people to check the spread or coronavirus disease Covid-19 in the state.

After reviewing the situation in the state, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, in the last few days, there has been an unexpected increase in the number of cases in several states.

Over the last three days, 10,000 Covid-19 cases were registered across the country.

“The decision to seal the borders has been taken in view of the possibilities of a large number of people entering the state without permission. In this hour of crisis, protecting the lives of people of the state is our priority,” he said during a meeting with health minister Raghu Sharma, ACS Home Rajeeva Swarup, DGP Bhupendra Singh, ACS health Rohit Kumar and other officials.

Gehlot said that interstate movement will only be allowed as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. He has directed the chief secretary to write to chief secretaries of other states informing them that permission for movement in Rajasthan will be given to those who abide by the guidelines and take prior approval from the state.

A person will be permitted to travel out of the state only on recommendation of respective district collector by the home department, and action will be taken against any other official giving permission, he added.

The collector can issue an e-pass, which has to be given to the home department the same day, only in case of a medical emergency or death in the family.

Other states can issue permits for Rajasthan, only after getting prior approval from the state government.

Gehlot has directed that if foreign returnees are found violating the 14-day home isolation they will be kept under government institutional quarantine and an FIR will be registered against them.