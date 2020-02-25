As Delhi violence continues, Kejriwal prays for peace at Rajghat

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:51 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday prayed at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat and called for peace in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi, where at least seven people have been killed.

Violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act spun out of control in northeast Delhi on Monday after anti- and pro-CAA protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump and hurled stones at each other.

Tensions in parts of the city remained high on Tuesday with schools remaining shut in some areas amid fresh clashes. At least five Metro stations in the city were closed.

Arvind Kejriwal’s deputy Minister Manish Sisodia and other leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were also present with him at Rajghat.

“The entire country is worried about the violence that took place in Delhi in the past two days. There has been a loss of lives and properties. If the violence increases it will affect everyone,” Arvind Kejriwal said, according to news agency PTI.

“All us are here to offer our prayers to Gandhi Ji who was a follower of non-violence,” he said.

He is expected to meet the family of the head constable Ratan Lal in Burari, who died in the violence on Monday. Kejriwal will also meet the injured persons at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Max Hospital.

The Delhi chief minister met Union home minister Amit Shah earlier in the day and took part in a meeting the Bharatiya Janata Party leader chaired to review the situation in the national capital.

After the meeting, Kejriwal said all parties have stressed on restoring peace in the national capital.

“Meeting with home minister Amit Shah was positive and it was decided that all parties will take steps to restore peace,” he said while speaking to reporters after the meeting.

“The police are doing their bit and HM has assured that whatever force is needed, will be provided,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Bidhuri attended the meeting.

Kejriwal had earlier held an emergency meeting of his party’s legislators and officials from the affected areas and appealed the protesters to maintain peace.

“I appeal to all Delhiites to maintain peace. We are worried about the violence in Northeast Delhi. Several policemen and civilians were injured and some lost their lives. Several houses were set on fire and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate,” he said while addressing a press conference after the meeting.

Police have erected barricades on the road in the violence-hit areas and the anti-riot police force was also deployed.

They have also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the entire northeast Delhi till March 24.