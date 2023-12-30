'As I was a chaiwala...': PM Modi's praise for tea at Ujjwala beneficiary's house

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stopped by Meera Manjhi's house in Ayodhya for she is the 10th crore beneficiary of the Ujjawala scheme of the government that provides financial support for LPG connection to BPL households. PM Modi's visit to Meera's residence came just a day after the family got the gas connection. As PM Modi had a cup of tea there, he said, "The tea is really good. And I know since I was a chaiwala." PM Modi interacting with the family members of Meera Manjhi, a Ujjwala scheme beneficiary, in Ayodhya on Saturday

PM Modi was in Ayodhya on Saturday to inaugurate several development projects ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22. PM Modi inaugurated Ayodhya's new Maharshi Valmiki airport, a revamped train station and projects of ₹15,700 crore.

On his way from the rail station, PM Modi stopped at Meera Manjhi's house. In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi could be seen interacting with Meera's family members, husband, in-laws and the child. As they touched PM Modi's feet, he stopped them and sat for a chit-chat. "Do you know why I am here, Meera? We have given 10 crore gas connection in the country. I decided to meet the 10th crore beneficiary and you are the one. We found that it was in Ayodhya only," PM Modi said.

"What do you cook in the gas?" PM Modi said. "Today I am made rice, lentils, and vegetables and also prepared tea for you," Meera replied. "Pilao na phir (Then serve me some tea)," PM Modi said. Meera went to the kitchen and brought tea for PM Modi. As it was milk tea, PM Modi asked where they get milk from. "You people are used to having very sweet tea," PM Modi said.

Meera Manjhi said within a day she learnt how to operate a gas. "You have got a house, electricity, water and now gas. Do you also get foodgrains from the government scheme?" PM Modi said. Meera said she gets 10kg grains from the government.

As Meera's family members said PM Modi is like a god to them, PM Modi said, "No no, Lord Ram is God."

During the interaction, PM Modi also asked Meera how much money she got in the housing scheme and whether she had to bribe anyone for that.