As Kejriwal ends 7-day vipassana meditation, BJP's Delhi pollution jibe

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he has ended his seven-day vipassana meditation and is now ready to work for the country with new energy. The BJP did not miss the opportunity as the national capital is struggling with pollution and said Delhi is waiting for its chief minister to focus on Delhi as Kejriwal 'went for a trip' after spending months in the Gujarat election. "You are the chief minister of Delhi. Take care of that. That will be enough," BJP's Amit Malviya tweeted.

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री हो, दिल्ली संभाल लो, वही काफ़ी होगा। प्रदूषण से जनता बेहाल है, पीने का साफ़ पानी, टूटी सड़कें, बदहाल अस्पताल, ख़स्ताहाल स्कूल, सब आपका इंतज़ार कर रहे हैं। महीनों गुजरात के चुनाव में लगा दिये, फिर घूमने चले गए। अब कुछ काम भी कर लो। दिल्ली राह देख रही है। https://t.co/gQFQC8CiaL — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 1, 2023

On December 24, Kejriwal announced that he would be attending a vipassana meditation session in Nagpur. He said he is a regular practitioner of vipassana and goes for a session once every year. This came after the results of the Gujarat assembly election and the Delhi municipal elections were announced. Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party became a national party with the votes it got in Gujarat while it wrested control of the Delhi civic body from the BJP. Kejriwal generally takes a vipassana break after elections.

"Today, I am going for Vipassana meditation. I try and go for it once a year. I will return on January 1. Around 100 years ago, Lord Buddha had taught this knowledge. Have you practised Vipassana? If not, you should definitely do it once. It has a lot of physical, mental and spiritual benefits. Good luck to all," Kejriwal tweeted.

On January 1, he announced the end of his meditation and tweeted, "After seven days of vipassana meditation, I have come out today. Meditation has always given me spiritual strength and mental peace. This time also I am returning with more energy with a resolve to serve the country."

"Take care of Delhi as you are the chief minister and that will be enough. People are struggling with pollution here. Broken roads, hospitals and schools with poor infrastructure -- everything is waiting for you. You spent months in the Gujarat election and then went on a trip. Now do some work too. Delhi is waiting," Malviya attacked.

On the pollution side, Delhi's air quality is expected to remain poor for the next three days, the Indian Meteorological Department said. A blanket ban has been imposed on the use of coal and other unapproved fuels in industries and commercial establishments. Non-essential construction work has been banned in Delhi-NCR as stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan has been invoked.

