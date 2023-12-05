As key INDIA decide to skip, Oppn meet with party chiefs likely to be postponed

The Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will conduct its fourth meeting in Delhi tomorrow, however with the members of Parliament. According to member of Congress Working Committee Gurdeep Singh Sappal, the Opposition alliance will move ahead with the co-ordination meeting, which is likely to talk about the strategy and sharing of seats ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, with the MPs of different member parties. However, a meeting of party chiefs of the member parties will be convened in the third week of December. Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders hold a meeting in Mumbai on September 1. (Hindustan Times)

“A coordination meeting of Parliamentary Party leaders of India Alliance will be at 6 pm on December 6th, 2023 at the residence of Congress President Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge. Thereafter, meeting of Party Presidents/ Heads of the India Alliance will be scheduled in third week of December at a date convenient to all,” the Congress leader wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The December 6 meeting will be held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi, where all 28 members of the coalition are likely to chalk out the final strategy to take on the ruling BJP in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The main agenda of the meeting is likely to be surrounding the sharing of seats.

At least three heads of member parties including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav have decided to skip the meeting.