e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

As onion prices spiral, govt says keeping tabs

india Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Food and consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said an inter-ministerial panel led by home minister Amit Shah was monitoring the availability of onions and their price, which has touched Rs 100 again in key metros over the past week.

“The Cabinet secretary and a committee of secretaries are also keeping an eye on the situation and suitable policy interventions are being undertaken based on the deliberations,” he said.

The government is making all efforts to get onion stock from Egypt, Turkey and Netherlands, the minister said.

To prevent hoarding, the practice of holding on stocks to ramp up the prices, the government has imposed limits on how much onion traders can stock. It had also banned onion export in September.

None of the measures has been able to prevent onion price volatility over the past three months, as an estimated third of the crop in Maharashtra, the country’s largest grower, has been damaged by untimely rains.

The Metals and Minerals Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation (MMTC) has informed the inter-ministerial panel that the first shipment of onions from Egypt shall arrive in the second week of December and the second shipment thereafter, Paswan said.

MMTC will work out modalities of transportation of sealed containers of onions from Mumbai port directly to a facility at Rai, Sonipat with speedy curing, customs clearance, etc; he said.

“Until the next crop becomes available during January, prices will remain under pressure because arrivals have been severely impacted,” said Sudin Tarle, an official at Lasalgoan, Asia’s largest onion wholesale market in Maharashtra.

top news
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for father’s oath ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for father’s oath ceremony
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News