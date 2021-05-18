As part of new home isolation rules in Delhi, suspect patients to be treated as Covid-positive

The Delhi government on Tuesday revised its home isolation guidelines in line with those of the Union health ministry to include those who might clinically be presumed to have a mild case of Covid-19, as well as those with diagnosed mild or asymptomatic infection, in a move which will ensure that even those who do not test positive can get access to the state government’s home isolation protocol.

“Asymptomatic cases are laboratory confirmed cases not experiencing any symptoms and with oxygen saturation at room air over 94%. Clinically assigned mild cases are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms (and /or fever) without shortness of breath and with oxygen saturation at room air of over 94%,” the Delhi government guidelines said.

The order, issued by additional director (public health-4) BS Charan, also directs all districts to ensure that pulse oximeters are available to Covid-19 patients, irrespective of whether they test positive or not. “The districts are also directed to ensure that every Covid-19 patient who is home isolated has a pulse oximeter.” It also ordered the districts to maintain a record of the oximeters.

The order says that any medical officer treating a patient can determine if they may be presumed to have Covid-19. However, the guidelines do not specify how a suspect Covid patient must get in touch with the Delhi government.

Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the department of epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research said, “Once people are infected, they will spread the infection to others even if they are not symptomatic. Including those with symptoms even without a test is essential to cut down transmission, especially at a time when we are trying hard to reduce the number of cases. I know of people who have stepped out despite testing positive, so without a test the mildly symptomatic people are likely to move around. These guidelines are to ensure they stay at home.”

The new state guidelines no longer require that a team inspect a patient’s house to ensure that adequate facilities for home isolation are in place, nor that a patient report their health status to the district surveillance officer every day. It also does not mandate downloading the government’s Arogya Setu app.

The new guidelines also state that the patient and consider wearing N95 masks when in the same room.

“Patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 10 days have passed from onset of symptoms (or from date of sampling for asymptomatic cases) and no fever for 3 days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over,” the guidelines said. Previously, the patients were to stop home isolation after 16 days.