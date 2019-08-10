As sea recedes, CBI will begin search for murder weapon in Dabholkar case

india

The Central Bureau of Investigation told a Pune court on Friday that it will soon search the sea for the weapon in the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead in 2013.

The investigating agency informed the court that it has got all the clearances to conduct search in the sea for the weapon used to kill Dabholkar. CBI also mentioned before court that water level is high and they shall start search op as soon as water level recedes, reports ANI.

Dabholkar was shot dead on August 20, 2013, at about 7.20 am by two unidentified persons aged about 25 to 30 years when he was on his morning walk on the footpath of Omkareshwar Bridge behind Balgandharva Rangmandir in Pune. His attackers then fled on a motorcycle

Earlier on July 5, the CBI CBI counsel had informed the court that though the environmental board had given them the clearance to search for the country-made pistol, a platform had to be constructed on the creek and the agency had to get the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) authority’s clearance. In light of these submissions, CBI submitted that the search was stalled.

Irked by the submission, the bench directed the state and environment departments to extend all help to CBI to ensure that the search operations are launched at the earliest.

The bench added that such delays would only result in justice becoming a casualty.

Meanwhile, Sanathan Sanstha lawyer Sanjiv Punalekar, the alleged mastermind in the Dabholkar murder case, was granted conditional bail on July 5 by a special Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA ) court.

He was arrested on May 25 alongwith his assistant Vikram Bhave from Mumbai and the duo was lodged at Yerawada Central Jail under judicial custody after expiry of their police custody.

According to CBI remand report, Punalekar had serious differences with the well-known rationalist and the CBI said it was able to recover one letter by the accused to Dabholkar dated 17.09.12, incriminating Punalekar.

