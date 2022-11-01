Home / India News / As these states mark formation day; President, other leaders send greetings

As these states mark formation day; President, other leaders send greetings

india news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 12:11 PM IST

“From Krishi to Creativity, Start-up to Sports and from Science to Spirituality, citizens of these states are adding to India’s progress,” the Union education minister Dharmandra Pradhan's greetings read.

In this combo image, the State Legislative Assemblies of Chhattisgarh in Raipur and Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram (left to right in the second row), Tamil Nadu in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh in Amaravati (left to right in the third row). November 1 is celebrated as the formation day of several states including these.(PTI)
In this combo image, the State Legislative Assemblies of Chhattisgarh in Raipur and Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram (left to right in the second row), Tamil Nadu in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh in Amaravati (left to right in the third row). November 1 is celebrated as the formation day of several states including these.(PTI)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Swati Bhasin

President Droupadi Murmu and leaders from across the country extended greetings to all the states and Union territories which share their foundation day on November 1. Seven states - including Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh - and Union territories of Chandigarh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry are marking their anniversaries on Tuesday.

President Murmu greeted the residents of these states, wishing for their progress and prosperity. “Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on their formation day. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the residents of these States and Union Territories.”

Also Read | On Kannada Rajyotsava, a lowdown on the history of state formation | Top 5

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj S Chouhan congratulated everyone on the state's rapid progress. “We are working towards making MP self-reliant. MP is setting a new parameter in every field,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Dharmendra Pradhan also took to Twitter to extend greetings on the occasion. “From Krishi to Creativity, Start-up to Sports and from Science to Spirituality, citizens of these states are adding to India’s progress,” the education minister's greetings read.

Also Read | Pinarayi Vijayan on ‘new Kerala’, fresh land project on 66th state anniversary

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar - furthering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of ‘new India’- tweeted “Extending my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on their #FoundationDay. Wishing for continuing peace & prosperity and development for all UTs in #NewIndia.” He also congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka on the feat in a separate tweet.

As part of celebrations, states have announced the launch of various projects and events. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled plans to build ‘new Kerala’ as Kerala prepares for a fresh land project. Chhattisgarh, which was carved out of Madhya Pradesh, will host a National Tribal Dance festival to celebrate its 22nd state anniversary.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
karnataka kerala punjab haryana andaman lakshadweep chandigarh + 5 more
karnataka kerala punjab haryana andaman lakshadweep chandigarh + 4 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out