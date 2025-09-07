Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM to back ‘fellow Hyderabadi’ Sudarshan Reddy in Vice President polls

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday that his party will back the INDIA bloc candidate B Sudarshan Reddy for the upcoming vice-presidential election. AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has announced backing INDIA bloc candidate B Sudarshan Reddy in vice presidential polls.(@ANI X)

The polls to elect the new Vice President of India are scheduled for September 9. The election was necessitated after Bharatiya Janata Party's Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post on July 21, citing health reasons.

“@TelanganaCMO spoke to me today and requested that we support Justice Sudershan Reddy as Vice President. @aimim_national will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist,” Owaisi wrote in a post on social media platform X.

The Hyderabad MP also said that he spoke personally with justice Reddy and extended his best wishes to him for the polls. “I also spoke to Justice Reddy and expressed our best wishes to him,” Owaisi added.

B Sudarshan Reddy will face BJP leader and Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan in the poll scheduled for Tuesday.

TDP, YSRCP backing CP Radhakrishnan against B Sudarshan Reddy

While Asaduddin Owaisi is backing “fellow Hyderabadi” B Sudarshan Reddy for the vice presidential election, the INDIA bloc candidate hasn't had much luck with parties across his home state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Both Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have announced that they will back NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan.

The Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is yet to announce its backing for any candidate, with party leader KT Rama Rao saying that the outfit has yet to decide on the matter.

On the other hand, CP Radhakrishnan has got the endorsement from the AIADMK in his native Tamil Nadu. While appeals have been made to the state’s ruling DMK as well, the party said its decision will be guided by ‘opposition unity’ and ideology rather than “Tamil pride”.