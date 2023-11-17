close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ashok Gehlot mocks PM Modi over old 'Bajrang Bali' remark, says 'god knew...'

Ashok Gehlot mocks PM Modi over old 'Bajrang Bali' remark, says 'god knew...'

ByHT News Desk
Nov 17, 2023 06:08 PM IST

The Congress party won the Karnataka polls earlier this year.

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's 'Bajrang Bali' reference in the Karnataka Assembly elections, saying Lord Hanuman didn't listen to his pleas because he said "hollow things".

Ashok Gehlot was referring to PM Modi's Bajrang Bali remarks. (File)(PTI)
Ashok Gehlot was referring to PM Modi's Bajrang Bali remarks. (File)(PTI)

In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections in May, PM Modi invoked 'Bajrang Bali' (Lord Hanuman) on several occasions “The Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman. Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say Jai Bajrang Bali," he had said on one such occasion.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Congress party won the Karnataka polls.

"PM Modi's 'Bajrang Bali' remark did not work in Karnataka...God did not accept his words. God understood that he (PM Modi) was saying hollow things and he was using Bajrang Bali's name when he was losing election (in Karnataka)," Gehlot said today.

Voting for the Rajasthan Assembly elections will take place on November 25.

The Congress party has been accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies to attack Opposition leaders. It has also accused the ruling party of attempting to polarise elections.

Also read: PM Modi chants ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ in all campaign meetings in Karnataka in a counter to Congress

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sachin Pilot said making Congress strong was important for the INDIA bloc's performance in 2024.

“Today, people are seeking an alternative, and the Congress is that alternative to the BJP. If the Congress becomes stronger, the INDIA alliance will also strengthen. Therefore, it is crucial to win elections in different states to bolster the Congress,” he said.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the Congress has never fulfilled its poll promises.

"Congress has not fulfilled its promises, made fake promises wherever it is ruling be it Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh or Rajasthan. They indulge in corruption. On the other hand, whatever promises PM Modi had made, he has not only fulfilled them but has done more work. People of Rajasthan believe in PM Modi's leadership," said Joshi.

Counting of votes will take place on Friday.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out