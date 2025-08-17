Ashram priest raped woman inmate in Odisha's Dhenkanal, held

The Odisha Police have arrested the head priest of an ashram in Dhenkanal district for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman inmate, officials said. The incident took place at Mathakargola Ashram under Kamakshyanagar police station area(PTI/Representational Image)

The incident took place at Mathakargola Ashram under Kamakshyanagar police station area, they said.

The woman in an FIR alleged that the chief priest, 47, raped her while she was sleeping in a room on the ashram's premises on August 4, a police officer said.

The accused also abused her when she objected to his move, according to the complaint.

He was arrested on charges of rape and produced before a court here on Saturday, which sent him to jail for 14 days, said Suryamani Pradhan, the additional SP of Dhenkanal district.

The chief priest, while being taken to judicial custody, pleaded innocence and alleged that he was framed by some people.

Further investigation is underway, Pradhan said.