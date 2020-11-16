e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Ask BJP,’ says Nitish Kumar on why Sushil Modi was dropped from Bihar cabinet

‘Ask BJP,’ says Nitish Kumar on why Sushil Modi was dropped from Bihar cabinet

For the first time, Bihar will have two deputy chief ministers, and the BJP’s veteran leader Sushil Modi is not one of them.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 18:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nitish Kumar refused to comment on Sushil Kumar Modi being replaced by two deputy CMs, said it was BJP’s decision. (ANI)
Nitish Kumar refused to comment on Sushil Kumar Modi being replaced by two deputy CMs, said it was BJP’s decision. (ANI)
         

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the decision to replace Sushil Modi, who has been in the chair of Bihar’s deputy chief minister for the maximum period since 2005, was taken by the BJP. “They should be asked about this,” Kumar said after his swearing-in ceremony in Patna.

In a surprise element, the BJP introduced the two deputy CM formula in Bihar, after it did the same in Uttar Pradesh and many other states where it is in power. Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi have been chosen as the deputy CMs. Sushil Modi may get a post in the Centre, reports said.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, 14 ministers inducted into cabinet

This move is being seen as a first indication that though JD(U) will have its leader as the CM, BJP might wield more power in the government. And the way has been paved by the votes — while the BJP won 74 seats, the JD(U) won only 43 seats.

On the formation of the new government, Nitish said, “Based on the public decision, NDA has once again formed the government in the state. We will work together and serve the people.”

Also Read: Chirag Paswan congratulates Nitish Kumar and BJP. But for two different reasons

After the name of the two deputy CMs became public after the NDA meeting on Sunday, Sushil Modi said he would remain a party worker and no one can take away that post. “The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years. I will discharge the responsibility that will be given to me. No one can take away the post of the party worker,” Sushil Modi tweeted.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish
‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish
Nitish forms Bihar govt, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here
Nitish forms Bihar govt, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In