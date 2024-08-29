‘Ask Kangana Ranaut how rape happens’: Ex-Punjab MP's shocker over farmer agitation remark

A former Punjab MP made a derogatory remark against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over the latter's comment that the farmers' agitation could have spiraled into a Bangladesh-like law and order situation. Simranjit Singh Mann (C), the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) (SADA) party.(AFP file photo)

In a highly objectionable comment, former Punjab MP Simranjit Singh Mann, the chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), said Kangana Ranaut has a "lot of experience of rape".

"You can ask her (Kangana Ranaut) how rape happens so that people can be explained how rape happens. She has a lot of experience of rape," he said, according to India Today. HT can't independently verify the report.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut claimed in a recent interview that the agitation would have led to a Bangladesh-like situation if India's leadership wasn't strong enough.

In a video shared by the actor on social media platform X, she alleged that “bodies were seen hanging and rapes were taking place” during farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

She alleged that foreign powers like China and the United States were behind the conspiracy.

However, on Wednesday, she told the channel that she was reprimanded by the BJP leadership over her remarks.

"I do not think I am the final voice of the party. I am not that crazy or stupid to believe that," she said.

In Bangladesh, a student protest against reservations in jobs turned violent, leading to the ouster of the country's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina. Fearing for her safety, she was forced to flee Dhaka in a military chopper and landed in India.

She is reportedly seeking asylum in other countries.

Kangana Ranaut, a National Award-winning actor, won the recent Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.