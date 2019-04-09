Asked for papers of unnumbered car, son of UP BJP lawmaker slaps cop

The son of BJP MLA from Garotha (Jhansi) Jawahar Rajput allegedly slapped a police officer after he was asked to show the registration paper of his unnumbered car in Jhansi late on Sunday night, police said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jhansi, OP Singh said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

A police officer familiar with the matter said BJP MLA Jawahar Rajput’s son Rahul Rajput was stopped near Modi Chauraha in Gursarai area during a routine checking drive.

“As the number plate of Rahul’s car did not have a registration number, a police officer (a station house officer) asked him to show the papers at which Rahul got furious. He repeatedly said he was an MLA’s son and such an act would cost the police heavily,” he added.

“When the officer did not relent, Rahul slapped him. Rahul was taken into custody and was brought to the police station,” he said.

On coming to know about the incident, the MLA and his supporters staged a sit-in at the police station and alleged that the police had beaten up Rahul. The MLA demanded strict action against the policemen who had harassed his son.

“The additional superintendent of police (ASP), Jhansi, is looking into the complaint of the MLA and the reason that led to the incident,” the SSP said.

Rahul was released later in the night after police officers held several rounds of talks with Jawahar Rajput.

District magistrate, Jhansi, Shiv Sahay Awasthi said the police had the video footage of the incident and added that strict and impartial action would be ensured after the investigation.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 09:26 IST