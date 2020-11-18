e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam: AASU 4-day general conference begins today; to give final shape to new political party

Assam: AASU 4-day general conference begins today; to give final shape to new political party

In September, AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, another influential student body, had joined hands and announced formation of Assam Jatiya Parishad, which will contest the polls due in March-April

india Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 08:30 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
AASU chief adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya. There is speculation that Bhattacharya will be retiring from the organisation during the general conference.
AASU chief adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya. There is speculation that Bhattacharya will be retiring from the organisation during the general conference.(File photo)
         

All eyes are on the four-day general conference of All Assam Students Union (AASU) which will start on Wednesday as the state’s premier student body gives final shape to a new political party ahead of next year’s assembly polls.

In September, AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), another influential student body, had joined hands and announced formation of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), which will contest the polls due in March-April.

The general conference, to be held at Duliajan in Dibrugarh district, is expected to announce the office-bearers of the new political party and also witness several prominent faces of AASU leaving the platform to join active politics.

The terms of AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi are ending and both the leaders are expected to take contest the next assembly polls.

While Gogoi was slated to join AJP, there’s no clarity yet on which party Nath would join. Since both have been vehemently opposing the BJP-led coalition in the state, it is expected that they will join anti-BJP fronts.

There’s also speculation that AASU adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya, one of the most prominent student leaders from the region, will be retiring from the outfit during the general conference.

Bhattacharya, who is reported to be unhappy with the way AJP is shaping up, has remained mum on the speculations. There’s no indication yet on whether he will join any political party and contest the next polls.

Incidentally, AJP is the second political party to be formed by AASU after Asom Gana Parishad, which came into being in 1985 after signing of the Assam Accord that ended the six-year-long anti-foreigners agitation--in which both AASU and AJYCP played a key role.

Both organisations had spearheaded the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act stir in the state opposing the Centre’s move to grant citizenship to religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan—which many in Assam feared would lead to large scale influx of Bangladeshis to the state.

Earlier, leadership of both AASU and AJYCP had stressed that formation of the new party won’t affect the organisations and they would retain their non-political character.

tags
top news
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Delhi Covid-19 cases in a spiral, Noida starts random testing of capital commuters
Delhi Covid-19 cases in a spiral, Noida starts random testing of capital commuters
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
Richardson out, Tye joins Australia ODI squad
Richardson out, Tye joins Australia ODI squad
Stubble fires come down; NW India breathes easy for now
Stubble fires come down; NW India breathes easy for now
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In