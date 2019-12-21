Assam BJP reaches out with peace march to clear air on citizenship act, more to follow

Dec 21, 2019

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam initiated one of its first outreach programmes with a peace march in Nalbari, even as protest demonstrations continued especially in the Brahmaputra Valley against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal with senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined other leaders and thousands of workers and supporters in Nalbari on Friday, shortly after addressing the media at his official residence at the Brahmaputra State Guest House in Kharguli Hills.

At the press conference, he had promised that Assam will always remain for Assamese and that the Centre will soon implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Addressing the gathering after the peace march, both Sonowal and Sarma stressed on how peace is required for developing Assam and how conscious citizens should work towards establishing peace.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU), meanwhile, led a protest demonstration against CAA. In his interaction with the media, Sonowal had offered to talk to the protestors including the AASU.

The programme in Nalbari is the first among at least eight such meetings which are planned in the next few weeks across the Brahmaputra Valley including in Upper Assam where protests continue to draw big crowds.

Officials point out that the protests are mostly organic and it is not that the AASU or other organisation are in full control.

Dilip Saikia, the general secretary of the BJP’s state unit, conceded that protests are continuing but his party will be able to counter it in the coming months.

Saikia, who is also a Lok Sabha lawmaker, explained how violent protests were results of a misinformation campaign by a third force. He said the BJP will soon fan out at the booth and the mandal level to clear the air.

Earlier in the day, Sonowal said the number of beneficiaries under CAA would be negligible.

“They have spread numerous wrong facts and created misconception among the people of Assam. Someone is saying one crore, someone is saying 1.5 crore will come, someone is saying 50 lakh will come,” he said.

Saikia explained that once CAA rules are framed and the application process starts, it will soon be clear as to how many people are applying from the state.

The committee appointed by the Centre will recommend constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of Assamese people as per Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Chief minister Sonowal had told a group of select journalists last week that the committee has been requested to submit its report soon.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the AASU’s general secretary and one of the 13 members of the committee, said discussions are on with stakeholders. The recommendations are likely to be submitted by January 15.

Saikia said once the recommendations of Clause 6 committee are accepted and simultaneously the applications process under CAA ends and people get to know that a small number of refugees are going to get benefitted, the protests and anger will eventually subside.

Samujjal Bhattacharya, the AASU’s chief advisor, said no backchannel talks were on and the government is yet to communicate with them.

“The chief minister is trying to confuse the people,” he said adding if the number of people who are going to be benefitted is small why is the government not sending them to Gujarat.

Bhattacharya said Sonowal has admitted that there are illegal foreigners in Assam.

“He is trying to protect the interest of the foreigners,” he said adding that most districts of Assam would also end up becoming a dumping ground for those illegal foreigners, who are currently residing in areas protected by the inner line permit regime or the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

“Clause 6 is for the burden we have already taken until March 24, 1971. The non-violent, continuous, disciplined movement will continue,” Bhattacharya said.

Assam remained calm on Friday even as mobile internet services were restored across the state.