e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam cabinet makes institutional quarantine mandatory for all returnees

Assam cabinet makes institutional quarantine mandatory for all returnees

india Updated: May 26, 2020 18:28 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustantimes
         

Guwahati: Assam cabinet on Tuesday decided that all those stranded people, who are returning to the state following the easing of lockdown restrictions from May 4, will have to undergo institutional quarantine for the first few days because of a spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in the past few days.

The state has reported 598 Covid-19 positive cases till Tuesday afternoon.

Assam already has a strict policy, which requires all returnees to spend a total of 14 days in quarantine, with the first few days in an institution until the test results are available and the rest in isolation at home.

“On Tuesday, the cabinet approved the enforcement of strict quarantine for all returnees for 14 days, as we don’t want community spread of the viral outbreak,” parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told media persons after the meeting.

In a bid to help folk artistes, who are facing economic hardships because of the ongoing lockdown restrictions, which have been imposed since end-March to contain the spread of the pandemic, the cabinet also decided to provide Rs2,000 to each of them for three months, beginning April.

“The cabinet directed all the deputy commissioners to stock adequate relief materials and repair embankments, as the onset of floods is likely from July,” Patowary said.

Ministers, who are in charge of Covid-19 management in the state’s 33 districts, have been entrusted with the additional responsibility of overseeing flood relief work in those districts, Patowary added.

top news
‘There have been lapses’: SC notice to Centre, states over migrants’ plight
‘There have been lapses’: SC notice to Centre, states over migrants’ plight
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Man murders live-in partner in Haridwar, stuffs body in suitcase, say cops
Man murders live-in partner in Haridwar, stuffs body in suitcase, say cops
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In