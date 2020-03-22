e-paper
Home / India News / Second test of Assam girl is negative for Covid-19: Officials

Second test of Assam girl is negative for Covid-19: Officials

The girl, her sister and her mother came to Jorhat on March 19. Local healthcare personnel visited the family on Friday and brought them to JMCH as the girl exhibited symptoms.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 08:54 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Thermal screening of passengers being conducted in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at the entrance of Guwahati Railway Station on Monday.
Thermal screening of passengers being conducted in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at the entrance of Guwahati Railway Station on Monday.(ANI)
         

Authorities in Assam’s Jorhat district said on Sunday morning the second test of the four-year-old girl suspected to have Covid-19 has been found negative.

Officials in Jorhat had said on Saturday evening that the child, who came to the state on Thursday by train with her mother and sister, had tested positive after a test done at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

The child was running a high fever.

In order to double-check the results, the girl’s samples were sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR’s) Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at Lahowal in Dibrugarh district.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati informed on Sunday morning that the test at RMRC has been tested negative for Covid-19.

The child may, however, be suffering from another strain of coronavirus.

No case of Covid-19 has been detected in the entire northeast region so far as the number across the country rose to 315 on Saturday.

