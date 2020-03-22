Second test of Assam girl is negative for Covid-19: Officials

Updated: Mar 22, 2020

Authorities in Assam’s Jorhat district said on Sunday morning the second test of the four-year-old girl suspected to have Covid-19 has been found negative.

Officials in Jorhat had said on Saturday evening that the child, who came to the state on Thursday by train with her mother and sister, had tested positive after a test done at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

The child was running a high fever.

In order to double-check the results, the girl’s samples were sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR’s) Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at Lahowal in Dibrugarh district.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati informed on Sunday morning that the test at RMRC has been tested negative for Covid-19.

The child may, however, be suffering from another strain of coronavirus.

No case of Covid-19 has been detected in the entire northeast region so far as the number across the country rose to 315 on Saturday.