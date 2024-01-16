Assam CM Himanta Sarma dubs Rahul ‘anti-Hindu’ over Congress MP's remarks on Ram temple consecration

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hit out at the Congress after Rahul Gandhi dubbed the Ram temple consecration ceremony a ‘political Narendra Modi function’.



“If Rahul Gandhi would have gone there, it would not have got any political flavour. We allow you to attend it so that it remains an apolitical function. But you and your close associates have boycotted it, thereby making it a political function which it was not,” Sarma said while replying to a reporter's question at a press conference in state capital Dispur. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, at Dispur in Guwahati on Tuesday.(ANI)

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a briefing in Nagaland's capital Kohima, the stoppage of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, had said,"The RSS and the BJP have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It's a RSS BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go to the function. We are open to all religions, all practices".

Continuing his attack on the Gandhi family, Sarma said,"Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, because of their anti-Hindu notion, are making it political. Only the Congress party is politicising an event which is otherwise being viewed as a triumph of Indian civilisation."

"Everyone will go, have darshan of Ram Lalla and return. I don't think anybody will give any political speech or anti-Congress speech. For other people, it is a triumph of Indian civilisation," Sarma added.



Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had also attacked Gandhi over his remarks, saying that the Congress MP is in ‘La La world’. “The people of India are wise enough. They understand Rahul Gandhi's politics ...And we will leave it to the people of India to decide what answer they should give to Rahul Gandhi,” the minister had said.



The Congress party's top leadership including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will not be attending the Ram temple's consecration ceremony, that will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.