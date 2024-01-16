close_game
close_game
News / India News / Assam CM Himanta Sarma dubs Rahul ‘anti-Hindu’ over Congress MP's remarks on Ram temple consecration

Assam CM Himanta Sarma dubs Rahul ‘anti-Hindu’ over Congress MP's remarks on Ram temple consecration

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2024 10:45 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi while addressing a briefing in Nagaland's capital Kohima, had called the Ram temple consecration a ‘Modi event’.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hit out at the Congress after Rahul Gandhi dubbed the Ram temple consecration ceremony a ‘political Narendra Modi function’.

“If Rahul Gandhi would have gone there, it would not have got any political flavour. We allow you to attend it so that it remains an apolitical function. But you and your close associates have boycotted it, thereby making it a political function which it was not,” Sarma said while replying to a reporter's question at a press conference in state capital Dispur.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, at Dispur in Guwahati on Tuesday.(ANI)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, at Dispur in Guwahati on Tuesday.(ANI)

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a briefing in Nagaland's capital Kohima, the stoppage of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, had said,"The RSS and the BJP have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It's a RSS BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go to the function. We are open to all religions, all practices".

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Continuing his attack on the Gandhi family, Sarma said,"Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, because of their anti-Hindu notion, are making it political. Only the Congress party is politicising an event which is otherwise being viewed as a triumph of Indian civilisation."

"Everyone will go, have darshan of Ram Lalla and return. I don't think anybody will give any political speech or anti-Congress speech. For other people, it is a triumph of Indian civilisation," Sarma added.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had also attacked Gandhi over his remarks, saying that the Congress MP is in ‘La La world’. “The people of India are wise enough. They understand Rahul Gandhi's politics ...And we will leave it to the people of India to decide what answer they should give to Rahul Gandhi,” the minister had said.

The Congress party's top leadership including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will not be attending the Ram temple's consecration ceremony, that will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Ram Mandir along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On