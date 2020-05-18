e-paper
Home / India News / Assam CM orders inquiry into allegations of irregularities in PM-KISAN scheme

Assam CM orders inquiry into allegations of irregularities in PM-KISAN scheme

The DCs have been asked to validate the village-wise beneficiary list through circle officers, panchayat representatives, and village headmen within a month.

india Updated: May 18, 2020 19:45 IST
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The All Assam Students Union (AASU) had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a probe into the irregularities. (ANI)
         

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday ordered an inquiry into growing allegations of irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in the state.

Additional state chief secretary Jishnu Barua has been entrusted the task of probing the scam, which allegedly involved the inclusion of names of bogus beneficiaries for the central government-run scheme, and submit a report within one month.

Around 31 lakh farmers from Assam have been earmarked to get a cash grant of Rs 6,000 -- to be paid in three equal monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each -- in a bid to compensate for their losses suffered due to the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Congress’s Assam president Ripun Bora had alleged last week that the panchayat representatives entrusted to make the list of beneficiaries had included names of ineligible people, including their own family members. He had demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducts an inquiry into the scam.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a probe into the irregularities.

“The deputy commissioners (DCs) of all the districts have been directed to verify the genuineness of beneficiary lists, the authenticity of eligibility of beneficiaries, bank account details and check duplicity in data entry, etc,” said a release issued from the CM’s office.

The DCs have been asked to validate the village-wise beneficiary list through circle officers, panchayat representatives, and village headmen within a month.

“The DCs have also been directed to stop further release of payments under the scheme till the preparation of the correct beneficiary list with authenticated bank accounts after deletion of doubtful entries,” it added.

