Assam CM orders inquiry into child’s harassment in police ‘security check’

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday ordered an inquiry after police personnel allegedly forced a child to remove his jacket while going to attend a function where he was present.

The order came after local television channels showed police personnel removing the black jacket of a small boy who was going to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Eri Spun Silk Mill at Borgang in Biswanath district.

After the video clip went viral, Sonowal asked Assam Police DGP Kuladhar Saikia to conduct an inquiry into the incident and file a report at the earliest.

Sonowal and ministers of the BJP-led government in Assam have been shown black flags at several places across Assam in the past few days by protesters opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The protests have led police and other security personnel to prevent entry of people wearing black clothes at programmes attended by the chief minister and other ministers.

