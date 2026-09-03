Assam constable held for shooting dead 2 colleagues with AK-47 at police outpost

An Assam police constable was arrested after allegedly shooting dead two of his colleagues with a service AK-47 following a verbal exchange at a police outpost in Kamrup Rural district on Wednesday night, officers said on Thursday. Assam police constable Chiranjib Choudhury was arrested after allegedly shooting dead two colleagues at a police outpost in Kamrup Rural.

The incident took place at the Gamerimura police outpost, where the accused, identified as Chiranjib Choudhury, allegedly opened fire at the outpost’s officer-in-charge, Indrajit Bora, and constable Fazrul Ali during the altercation. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

“We are investigating the matter and the accused has been arrested. The motive behind the firing is not clear yet but there was a verbal exchange last night, that we have been informed,” additional superintendent of police, Kamrup Rural, Punam Pegu, told HT on Thursday morning.

“The bodies have been sent for postmortem at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and we have registered a case to investigate further,” she added.

The incident comes nearly a month after a CRPF assistant sub-inspector posted in Assam’s Nagaon district allegedly shot dead two colleagues, injured another and then killed himself with his service rifle.

On August 4, an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) posted in Assam’s Nagaon district killed two of his colleagues and injured another with a service rifle before shooting himself with the same weapon.