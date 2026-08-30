Guwahati, The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation in Assam's Kaziranga has rescued more than 10,000 wild animals in the last 25 years, with nearly 68 per cent of those rescued released in forests, officials said on Sunday. Assam: CWRC rescues 10,000 wildlife in 25 yrs, 68 pc of animals released in forests

A joint venture between Wildlife Trust of India , the International Fund for Animal Welfare and the Assam Forest Department, CWRC was floated with the support of the Centre's Animal Welfare Division. It is recognised by the Centre Zoo Authority .

Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that CWRC, located at Panbari near the Kaziranga National Park, has entered its 25th year of service, marking a remarkable milestone in Assam's wildlife conservation journey.

"Since its establishment on August 28, 2002, CWRC has responded to more than 10,000 wildlife rescue cases, with nearly 68 per cent of the animals successfully treated and released back into the wild," he added.

In these years, the centre has been giving injured, orphaned and displaced wild animals a second chance at life, Baruah said.

From rhino calves and Asiatic black bear cubs to hoolock gibbons and wild buffalo, its teams have worked to rehabilitate wildlife and return them to suitable natural habitats.

"Behind these numbers are countless stories of dedication. Alongside veterinarians and conservation experts, local animal keepers and mobile veterinary service teams have remained at the heart of this work, spending months caring for young animals, helping them regain natural behaviours and supporting their journey back to the wild," he added.

The minister said the park administration has also strengthened its response to one of Assam's greatest recurring challenges floods.

"Our wildlife rescue teams work alongside the Assam Forest Department to provide emergency veterinary care to animals that are stranded, injured or displaced, while also making every effort to reunite young animals with their mothers," he added.

Over the years, these efforts have contributed to important conservation programmes, including the reintroduction of rhinos into Manas National Park and the rehabilitation of wildlife across Manas, Dibru-Saikhowa, Dehing Patkai and other protected landscapes.

"Our conservation journey is not only about rescuing animals. It is about giving them the opportunity to return to the forests where they belong. As CWRC enters its 25th year, its story stands as a powerful reminder of what compassion, science, dedicated frontline teams and sustained conservation efforts can achieve," Baruah added.

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