Assam election results: NDA strong in Bodoland as BPF leads majority seats

NDA partner Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is likely to bag a majority of the 15 Assembly seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam, with the regional party leading in 10 constituencies, as per Election Commission data. Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is likely to bag a majority of the 15 Assembly seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam. (Assam CMO)

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The BJP, the major partner of the ruling NDA which is seeking a third straight term in the state, has its candidates in the lead in three seats.

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), which had been in power in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for a single term of five years before being ousted by the BPF in 2025, is leading in one seat, as per the latest EC data.

The Congress is also in the lead in one seat in the BTR.

The BTC, an autonomous body under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, administers Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Tamulpur districts.

The BPF fielded candidates in 11 of the 15 BTC constituencies, leaving the remaining for BJP. The UPPL had nominees in all the BTC seats.

Within the opposition bloc, the Congress contested the bulk of seats, leaving one each to Raijor Dal and the CPI(M).

Among the key NDA alliance candidates in the lead is Speaker of the outgoing assembly Biswajit Daimary (BJP), who is ahead by over 14,000 votes against UPPL chief Pramod Boro in Tamulpur constituency.

Daimary represented Panery in the current Assembly, which was abolished during the delimitation process. Assembly elections are being held for the first time since the redrawing of constituencies in 2023.

Boro was recently sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP from the state and is also an elected member of the BTC.

BPF leader and minister in the outgoing state Cabinet Charan Boro is ahead of his nearest rival, Priti Rekha Barla of the Congress, in Mazbat constituency by nearly 43,000 votes.

Sewli Mohilary, wife of BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, who is making her electoral debut, is leading in Kokrajhar seat against sitting MLA and UPPL candidate Lawrence Islary.

The other seats in which the BPF is in the lead are Gossaigaon, Dotma, Baokhungri, Sidli-Chirang, Manas, Baksa, Bhergaon and Udalguri.

Among BJP candidates leading in the BTR is Victor Kumar Das in Goreswar, over his nearest rival Pabitra Kumar Baro of the UPPL.

Bikan Chandra Deka (BJP) is ahead of Congress' Rohit Pariga in Tangla by over 26,000 votes.

The UPPL is in the lead in Bijni constituency, where its candidate Kamal Sing Narzary is ahead of BJP's Arup Kumar Dey by a slender margin of 221 votes, midway into the counting of votes.

Congress' Md Ashraful Islam Sheikh is leading in Parbatjhora seat by nearly 9,000 votes against BPF's Rezaul Karim.

In a significant realignment ahead of the Assembly polls, the BJP parted ways with its former ally UPPL and re-inducted the BPF into the NDA fold after the latter's emphatic victory in the BTC polls in October last year.

The Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF, a dominant force in BTC politics since 2005, barring a single stint out of power in 2020, has remained a key ally in successive state governments, irrespective of whether the Congress or the BJP was at the helm in Dispur.

Though initially kept out of the current regime, the BPF later extended support to the government inside the assembly before formally joining the ruling alliance.

In the outgoing assembly, the UPPL has seven MLAs from the region, followed by the BPF with three and the BJP with two.