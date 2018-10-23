The Assam government suspended additional deputy commissioner Pulak Mahanta posted in Kamrup (metropolitan) on Monday after local television channels showed a video clip where he is seen referring to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in a disrespectful way.

There was no immediate official confirmation on the reasons for Mahanta’s suspension.

Earlier, two officials, including a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and an additional deputy commissioner of Guwahati, were suspended for alleged “lapse in protocol and security arrangement” during the CJI’s visit to the famous Kamakhya temple on October 17.

The alleged lapse happened when BJP chief Amit Shah and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also visiting the temple. Shah was visiting the temple ahead of heading for Aizawl. Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi demanded that the state government tender an unconditional apology to CJI Gogoi.

It was a matter of reckoning for us when Justice Ranjan Gogoi became #CJI. But unfortunately the State Govt didn't accord him the honour he richly deserves & the disgraceful incident took place in front of CM @sarbanandsonwal. State Govt must tender unconditional apology to him. — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) October 22, 2018

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 09:13 IST