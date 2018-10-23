Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 23, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Assam government suspends official for allegedly abusing CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The Assam government suspended additional deputy commissioner Pulak Mahanta posted in Kamrup (metropolitan) on Monday after local television channels showed a video clip where he is seen referring to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in a disrespectful way.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2018 09:13 IST
Syed Mohd. Sadiq
Syed Mohd. Sadiq
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Assam,Ranjan Gogoi,abuse
Earlier, two officials, including a DCP and an additional deputy commissioner of Guwahati, were suspended for alleged “lapse in protocol and security arrangement” during CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s visit to the famous Kamakhya temple on October 17.(Arvind Yadav/HT File Photo)

The Assam government suspended additional deputy commissioner Pulak Mahanta posted in Kamrup (metropolitan) on Monday after local television channels showed a video clip where he is seen referring to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in a disrespectful way.

There was no immediate official confirmation on the reasons for Mahanta’s suspension.

Earlier, two officials, including a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and an additional deputy commissioner of Guwahati, were suspended for alleged “lapse in protocol and security arrangement” during the CJI’s visit to the famous Kamakhya temple on October 17.

The alleged lapse happened when BJP chief Amit Shah and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also visiting the temple. Shah was visiting the temple ahead of heading for Aizawl. Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi demanded that the state government tender an unconditional apology to CJI Gogoi.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 09:13 IST

tags

more from india