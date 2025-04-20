Assam: Man beheads wife in front of daughters, walks to police with head
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Apr 20, 2025 03:20 PM IST
The accused, identified as Britesh Hajong, killed his wife, Baijayanti Hajong (50), at their home in the North Ballamguri area of Chirang’s Bijni on Saturday
Silchar: A 60-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly beheaded his wife during an argument in front of their daughters and then walked to the Ballamguri Police patrolling point carrying her severed head in Assam’s Chirang district, police said.
The accused, identified as Britesh Hajong, killed his wife, Baijayanti Hajong (50), at their home in the North Ballamguri area of Chirang’s Bijni on Saturday evening, said Chirang superintendent of police (SP) Akshat Garg.
“He has been arrested, and we are interrogating him. The motive behind the murder is not yet clear,” Garg added.
The body has been sent for postmortem. “We are investigating the matter, and the statements of the two eyewitnesses will be recorded,” an investigating officer said.
According to family members, Britesh had anger issues and would often torture his wife. “They were arguing over something that day as well, when he suddenly took a machete, beheaded Baijayanti, and left the house,” a family member said.