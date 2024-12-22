Assam man held for killing 1-yr-old daughter, wife, and faking accident

Silchar: A 24-year-old man from Assam’s Cachar district was arrested for allegedly killing his one-year-old daughter and wife and staging their deaths as an accident, police said. Man allegedly killed wife and child before pushing the vehicle into the river (Getty image)

The accused, Rois Uddin Barbhuiya, a resident of Mohanpur in Borkhola, initially claimed that his wife and daughter died when their car fell into the river on December 17, while he, who was driving, survived. However, the investigation revealed that he had killed them before pushing the vehicle into the river, said Numal Mahatta, the superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar.

“The locals too said that Barbhuiya had called them after allegedly plunging the car into the river and claimed that he had managed to escape. We found the incident suspicious and started investigating,” added Mahatta.

On the morning of December 18, police and the state disaster response force (SDRF) pulled out Barbhuiya’s Alto-800 car from the Barak River near Raipur in Cachar’s Borkhola and recovered the bodies of 21-year-old Heli Begum and her one-year-old child.

Barbhuiya’s in-laws filed a complaint against him after hearing his statement in the media.

“They came to our house around 8 pm on December 17 but left in a hurry. The incident reportedly occurred around 10.30 pm. He told the media they had gone to a doctor’s chamber, which was a complete lie. We suspected foul play,” the in-laws told the cops.

Police said they are investigating the motive behind the killings, and bodies were sent for postmortem examination.