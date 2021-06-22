Home / India News / Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi acquitted in NIA case against him
MLA from Sibsagar and activist Akhil Gogoi was produced before special NIA court in Guwahati on Tuesday, June 22. (PTI)
Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi acquitted in NIA case against him

The cases pertain to criminal conspiracy, sedition, promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc., assertions against national integrity, and support to terrorist organisations, etc
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 04:53 PM IST

President of Raijor Dal and MLA from Assam’s Sibsagar, Akhil Gogoi, was acquitted by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Tuesday in one of the two cases filed against him for his alleged involvement in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state in December 2019.

A prominent farmers’ activist, Gogoi has been under arrest since. The NIA filed two cases against him, one from Chabua police station in Dibrugarh and the other from Chandmari in Guwahati, under several sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA). It is the Chabua case that Gogoi has been acquitted in even as the other case will proceed.

The cases pertain to criminal conspiracy, sedition, promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc., assertions against national integrity, and support to terrorist organisations, etc.

“Hearing in the Chabua case is over and Akhil Gogoi and two others, Bhupen Gogoi and Jagjit Gohain, have been discharged as NIA failed to prove their guilt,” Gogoi’s advocate Krishna Gogoi told journalists.

“The case against Phukan will now be heard in a Dibrugarh sessions court. Hearing in the Chandmari case is still on,” he added. Gogoi has not got bail in the Chandmari case.

The activist formed Raijor Dal last year and won from the Sibsagar seat in the assembly elections held this year.

