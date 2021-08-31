Assam: PM Modi reviews flood situation in call with CM Sarma; assures all possible support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Himanata Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam, to take stock of the flood situation in the parts of the state. During the call, PM Modi also assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. "I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," said PM Modi on Twitter.

Sarma also informed about his conversation with PM Modi through his Twitter handle. "Current flood has gravely impacted the livelihoods of people. My gratitude to Adarniya Modi Ji for standing with us at this hour of crisis," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Assam has been battling flood situations for the past several weeks. According to the Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS) report, 950 villages in 21 districts of Assam have been affected due to floods caused by torrential rains. These villages are inhabited by as many as 363,135 people, it also stated.

As per the report, 44 relief centres that include 16 relief camps and 28 relief distribution centres have been opened in the state to help the flood victims. A total of 1,619 people have taken shelter in these relief camps. While no human casualty has been reported in the flooding so far, the rising water levels continue to pose a threat to the wildlife in the state.

However, officials of the state disaster management authority were hopeful that the condition would improve in the coming days. “The water levels of major rivers are showing a receding trend and there’s no alert for more heavy rainfall in the next few days. Hopefully, the situation will improve rapidly soon. Thankfully, there have been no human deaths reported across the state thus far,” Dhiraj Saud, the project coordinator of Assam State Disaster Management Authority, said.

