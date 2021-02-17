Assam police arrest 2 digital journalists for salacious article on minister
- The news channel's attempts to give a scandalous twist to a photo of a father and daughter have been condemned by many in Assam.
Police in Assam have arrested two journalists of a digital news channel on charges of spreading salacious rumors about a senior Assam minister and his minor daughter.
Taufiquddin Ahmad, editor-in-chief of Pratibimba Live news editor Iqbal were arrested by the Dispur police in Guwahati on Wednesday and are being questioned to probe if there was a conspiracy behind airing such news.
GP Singh, ADGP (Law and Order) tweeted that the case has been lodged under section 509 of IPC for insulting modesty of a woman as well as Sections 14 to 21 of the POCSO Act for spreading “salacious news article about an honourable minister of government of Assam and attempts to malign familial bond”.
“People are strongly advised not to give air to such attempts since posting such pictures with malicious intention attracts provision of POCSO Act. Assam Police would take strong action against all such attempts under stringent provisions of POCSO Act,” Singh tweeted.
“Action shall be taken against all persons irrespective of their place of residence who use any of the social media platforms to maliciously use such platforms for furthering their conspiracy,” he added.
The attempts at giving a scandalous tinge to a photo of a father and daughter have been condemned by many in Assam.
“I am totally disturbed and outraged to see few interest groups writing the most uncharitable things on an affectionate photograph of an Assam cabinet minister and his minor daughter,” wrote child rights activist Miguel Das on Facebook.
“I am doubly upset to see how social media users are sharing that photograph, and those distasteful comments, without an iota of conscience,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs, says Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam police arrest 2 digital journalists for salacious article on minister
- The news channel's attempts to give a scandalous twist to a photo of a father and daughter have been condemned by many in Assam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India more confident now, can be seen on borders': PM Modi at NASSCOM event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India invites Pakistan to virtual SAARC meet on Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address top military commanders in Kevadia, Gujarat in March 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress House panel members praise Delhi Police over handling of tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi at NASSCOM: Aspirations of 130 crore Indians push us to move faster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No link between Char Dham road widening and glacier burst, govt tells SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: SC seeks Centre's response on tech to help planes avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: HC grants Nikita Jacob transit bail for three weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob granted transit bail for 3 weeks by Bombay High Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha: Devotee donates over 4 kg gold, 3 kg silver to Puri Jagannath Temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi says govt being overconfident about Covid-19, it's not over yet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asaram Bapu admitted to Jodhpur hospital after complaining of chest pain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks Centre’s response on system to avert air crash on table top runways
- The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Mehta’s petition last September, but there was no response.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox