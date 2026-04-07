Assam Assembly Election 2026: State set for April 9 polls as campaigning ends

Guwahati: The three-week long campaign for the April 9 election to all 126 assembly constituencies in Assam ended on Tuesday. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI File Photo)

Top leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party crisscrossed the state wooing voters with promises during the campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, health minister JP Nadda and BJP national president Nitin Nabin visited Assam several times, addressed election meetings and took part in roadshows to seek support for the saffron party and its NDA allies.

On the other hand, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed several meetings to boost prospects of their candidates and those from its alliance partners.

Leaders from other parties like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited the state to campaign for All India United Democratic Front and JMM president and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, whose party has fielded 16 candidates, addressed over a dozen meetings.

On Tuesday, union home minister Amit Shah addressed election meetings in Patharkandi, Hailakandi and Cachar while Congres president Kharge addressed a press conference in Guwahati.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray in Assam of which 59 are women. The state has 25.05 million eligible voters (12.53 million male, 12.52 million female and 318 third gender).

There are 642,314 voters in the 18-19 age group who are eligible to vote for the first time; there are 205,085 voters with disabilities and 2466 who are above the age of 100.

The state has 31,490 polling stations, 4021 of them managed by all women personnel and 15 by persons with disabilities.

The key seats in this election are Jalukbari from where chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is seeking reelection, Jorhat where Congress state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi is a candidate and Sibsagar from where Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi is seeking a second term.