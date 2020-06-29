Assam reports one more Covid-19 death, toll climbs to 11

india

Assam reported one more Covid-19 fatality on Sunday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 11 in the state, and 327 new cases of the infection, health and family welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A 45-year-old man died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) while undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, he added.

“Sad to inform that a 45 year old, resident of Khanapara, Guwahati died due to COVID-19 today in GMCH. He was brought to the hospital late, in critical state. The doctors could not save him. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family,” the minister said in a tweet Of the 327 new cases, 195 were reported from Guwahati city and the tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 7,492 in the northeastern state, he said.

Guwahati in Kamrup (Metro) district, where a complete lockdown has been imposed for 14 days from Sunday night, has so far reported 1,160 Covid-19 cases.

“327 new #COVID19+ cases detected in Assam today. Out of these, 195 cases were reported in Guwahati City in last 24 hours,” Sarma said in another tweet.

It is the second-highest single-day hike after the 331 cases detected on June 21.

Meanwhile, 44 police personnel have tested positive for the disease in the state and 1,127 are in quarantine, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, G P Singh said.

“Continuing to serve the people of Assam during Covid pandemic, 44 @assampolice personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 till June 28th 2020. 1127 personnel are under quarantine. They are all in high spirits,” he said in a tweet.

A total of 274 patients were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Sunday, Sarma said. Of the 7,492 Covid-19 cases reported in the state so far, 5,088 have recovered from the disease.

“There are 2.5 times more people who’re back home than in hospitals now. With 5000+ recovered at a rate of 71 per cent we’ve done very well,” the minister tweeted.

Assam currently has 2,390 active coronavirus cases and three persons have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested 3,85,299 samples for the disease in 12 laboratories.

“Our teams continue to painstakingly carry out #COVID19 testing to ensure targeted tracing. Today about 10,000+ tests were conducted, taking the total to 385,299,” Sarma tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Dhubri Circuit House has been declared a Covid-19 containment zone after a commandant of the 20 Assam Police (IR) Battalion tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official said.

Sarma said 300 nurses have been recruited at the GMCH.

“We have recruited 300 nurses on regular basis today in Guwahati Medical college in order to strengthen nursing workforce in our fight against COVID-19,” the minister tweeted.

Besides the 14-day complete lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) from Sunday night, a 12-hour night curfew has been imposed across Assam from Friday, along with weekend lockdowns in towns and municipal areas.