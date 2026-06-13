Assam restricts Aadhaar card issuance for people above 18 years: CM Himanta

The Assam Cabinet decided to restrict issuance of Aadhaar cards for individuals above 18 years of age, while allowing issuance for ST, SC and Tea Garden communities till March 2027, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. CM Sarma said, "The Assam cabinet has also approved a Guwahati Satellite City under the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) area." (File Photo/PTI)

In a State Cabinet briefing here, the Assam CM said, "The Assam cabinet has decided not to provide Aadhar cards to any person above 18 years... ST, SC, Tea Garden people will get an Aadhar card till March 2027."

The Chief Minister further informed about a major urban development initiative.

CM Sarma said, "The Assam cabinet has also approved a Guwahati Satellite City under the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) area."

Meanwhile, on Friday, CM Sarma advocated for a new development framework centred on "Geographic Equity" during NITI Aayog's interaction with Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries of the North Eastern states in the national capital.

He said, "India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 must focus not only on expanding economic growth but also on ensuring that growth reaches every region of the country."

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that "while the first phase of India's transformation was dedicated to accelerating growth, the next phase should concentrate on broadening the geography of growth so that all regions can participate fully in the opportunities created by development."

Sarma noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the North East has moved from the margins of national discourse to the centre of policymaking. He highlighted major improvements in connectivity, infrastructure development, peace initiatives and the implementation of the Act East Policy, which have significantly enhanced the strategic importance of the region.

According to the Chief Minister, these efforts have created a strong foundation for economic expansion and greater integration of the North East with the rest of the country.

Referring to Assam's recent progress, Sarma said the “state is witnessing rising investor confidence and increasing investments across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy and technology.”