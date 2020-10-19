e-paper
Assam’s Kaziranga national park to open for tourists from October 21: Know the guidelines

All five national parks and 18 wildlife sanctuaries in Assam, including Kaziranga, which usually remains shut for around five months annually due to floods, were closed in March following the Covid-19 outbreak.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:36 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
A limited number of jeep safaris will be allowed at a time and the vehicles' tyres will be sanitised after each trip.
Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) will reopen for tourists from October 21 after a gap of over seven months.

All five national parks and 18 wildlife sanctuaries in Assam, which usually remains shut for around five months annually due to floods, were closed in March following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Here are the guidelines to be followed:

1. Kaziranga park director P Sivakumar said that wearing of masks, using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing will have to be followed while allowing tourists to enter.

2. A limited number of jeep safaris will be allowed at a time and the vehicles’ tyres will be sanitised after each trip.

3. All the tourists will have to go through a screening process and anyone detected with Covid-19-related symptoms such as high fever, cough and could will be segregated and handed over to local health authorities.

