e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam: Water level rises in Barak river, further downpour may cause ‘flood-like situation’

Assam: Water level rises in Barak river, further downpour may cause ‘flood-like situation’

The overflowing of the Brahmaputra river has already damaged crops and triggered mudslides, displacing millions of people.

india Updated: Jul 20, 2020 10:16 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Cachar
At least 84 people have lost their lives in Assam due to severe flooding, the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Sunday.
At least 84 people have lost their lives in Assam due to severe flooding, the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
         

While the flood situation in Assam remains critical with most of the rivers including the Brahmaputra flowing menacingly above the danger mark, the water level of the Barak river which flows through Cachar district in the state too has been on the rise in the recent days.

The overflowing of the Brahmaputra river has already damaged crops and triggered mudslides, displacing millions of people.

Employees of the state and Central water resource department, who are monitoring the water level of the Barak river, said that the situation is currently under control, adding that further rains can cause a flood-like situation in the area.

A Central Water Commission official told ANI, “Situation is under control, however, further rains can cause a flood-like situation in the area. Currently, water is below the danger level.”

Meanwhile, an employee of the state Water Resource Department elaborated upon the current situation in the region and said that while there have been no reports of flooding due to the river water in the district the situation could worsen if rainwater enters the Barak river.

“Water from Mizoram and other places located above enters the Barak river. The situation can turn bad if more water enters the river. We are working with the Central Water Commission as per the inputs we get. We are trying our level best to do our duty even during the Covid-19 phase,” Deborato Roy, an employee of the state water resource department said.

“The water level at the Annapurna ghat had increased approximately 30 cm above the danger level two-three days back, but now it has receded and is below the danger level. The water in the Barak river is currently almost a metre below the danger level. We are fully ready for any challenges the rising of water level in the river may pose,” he further added.

At least 84 people have lost their lives in Assam due to severe flooding, the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with ministers, Keshab Mahanta and Pijush Hazarika, visited flood-affected areas at Morigaon district on Sunday. Sonowal spoke to flood-affected people and took stock of the situation. Next of kin of flood victims were provided Rs 4 lakhs each as ex-gratia by the Chief Minister.

A flood report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in several places in the state, and a total of 24 districts have been affected so far. The total number of revenue circles affected is 70 and over 2,400 villages were devastated by the floods.

“A total of 25,29,312 people and 1,12,138.99 hectares of crop area had been affected by the floods,” as per the report.

It further added, “The government has so far opened 521 relief camps that are currently providing relief to 50,559 people.”

As many as 108 animals including nine rhinoceroses have died at the Kaziranga National Park due to heavy floods in Assam till Sunday.

tags
top news
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 1.11 million, recoveries cross 7 lakh
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 1.11 million, recoveries cross 7 lakh
LIVE: Covid-19 outbreak in northwest China spreads to second city
LIVE: Covid-19 outbreak in northwest China spreads to second city
7 Indian firms in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Who stands where
7 Indian firms in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Who stands where
3 killed, 8 missing after cloud burst in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
3 killed, 8 missing after cloud burst in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
With eye on reborn Hummer, GM bets big on EV product offensive
With eye on reborn Hummer, GM bets big on EV product offensive
Covid-19: Andhra nears 50,000-mark, record single-day spike in Tamil Nadu
Covid-19: Andhra nears 50,000-mark, record single-day spike in Tamil Nadu
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In