Assam woman confesses to husband's murder after burying his body, arrested

A 38-year old women was arrested by Assam police for allegedly murdering her husband and burying his body inside their house in Guwahati’s Pandu area. The shocking incident took place at Joymoti Nagar area of Pandu where the husband and wife lived together, officials told ANI. A fight happened between the couple inside their house, while husband was in an intoxicated state after which he got injured and died. (Representational Image)

According to the police, the victim - Saibal Rahman - was a scrap dealer and was murdered by his wife, Rahima Khatun, on June 26.

On June 26, the accused told her acquaintance that her husband has gone to Kerala for work. However, on July 12, the victim’s brother reached out to the police and registered a complaint about Saibal being missing.

Talking to ANI about the murder, DCP of West Guwahati city police said that on July 13, the accused Rahima Khatun came to the Jalukbari police station and told the police that her missing husband has already died and confessed to killing him.

According to her confession, on the night on June 26, a fight took place between the couple inside their house. During this fight, the police stated that Saibal was in an intoxicated state and died after he sustained an injury in the state.

Khatun then buried her husband’s body inside the compound of the house, said the police official.

Despite the wife's confession, the police is working to track more suspects in the case.

“We suspect that 2-3 more people are also involved because it is not possible for a lady to dig a pit and to bury the body,” officials told ANI.

This case in Assam comes months after the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in the neighbouring state of Mehalaya. Raghuvanshi was was allegedly killed during his honeymoon by his wife, who planned the murder with the help of her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha.

The case came to light after Raghuvanshi was reported missing on May 23 while on honeymoon with wife Sonam in Meghalaya. A local court in Meghalaya on Sunday, granted bail to two co-accused in the murder.

