Two accused in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case given bail by Meghalaya court

A local court in Meghalaya granted bail to two co-accused in the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon allegedly by his wife, in May this year, reports said on Sunday. A portrait of late Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, in Indore. (ANI)

The two accused - Lokendra Singh Tomar and Balbir Ahirwar - were granted bail on Friday, according to PTI news agency.

Tomar is the owner of the flat in Indore where Sonam had stayed after fleeing Meghalaya and Balbir was the security guard at the property.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja's newly wedded wife, is accused of killing him during their honeymoon in Meghalaya with the help of her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha.

The duo granted bail faced charges related to obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence at a flat in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where Sonam and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha had stayed after the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

Raja Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23 while on honeymoon with wife Sonam in Meghalaya, while the latter was missing for several days and was believed to have been abducted.

Raja Raghuvanshi's mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi left for their honeymoon from Madhya Pradesh's Indore to Meghalaya's Shillong on May 20. In June, after an over two-week long search, Sonam Raghuvanshi was found at a ‘dhaba’ in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, over 1,200 kilometres away from Meghalaya. She reportedly surrendered before the police.

Raja had married Sonam on May 11. Sonam and Raj Kushwaha were accused of plotting and hiring three hitmen - Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi - to murder Raja Raghuvanshi.

Sonam, Raj Kushwaha and three arrested hitmen are now in judicial custody.

A Meghalaya court on July 4 extended the judicial custody of Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha by another 14 days. On June 21 the court had remanded the two prime accused to 13-day judicial custody which ended on Friday.