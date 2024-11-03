Assault, chase and four FIRs later, East Delhi sisters arrested

Two sisters, who allegedly beat up a 58-year-old security guard inside their house in Vasundhara Enclave in east Delhi weeks ago, were arrested on Saturday after a fresh furore and dramatic sequence of events, when they abused a senior retired police officer, thrashed his daughters and wife, rammed their car into a police van, tried to run over a policeperson and residents, dragged a scooter as they fled towards Noida and tried to shake off chasing officers for nearly two kilometres before being held. A videograb shows the sisters ploughing their car into a group of residents and police officers. (HT Photo)

Charvi Jain (23) and Bhavya Jain (21), residents of Anekant Apartment, were arrested late on Saturday night and booked on a string of charges, including attempted murder.

The two women were in the news only weeks ago. On September 10, HT reported that the two locked up Akhilesh Kumar Dubey, a security guard in the building, in their house, singed him with a hot iron and beat him with a badminton racquet after calling him to fix a water supply problem.

As police personnel arrived at the scene to probe the incident, the Jain sisters locked themselves in the house for more than a week and refused to join the police investigation. Police eventually moved an application for a non-bailable warrant on October 1. The Delhi court is yet to rule on this application

The chaos began on Friday after the two women allegedly incessantly honked their car horn and disturbed their neighbours, including former Uttar Pradesh deputy superintendent of police Ashok Kumar Sharma, a cancer patient, who filed one of the four first information reports lodged against the sisters.

In his statement to the police, Sharma said that he was sleeping when he heard the horn around 11.45pm.

“[When I asked them to stop] The two came towards the balcony and started abusing and threatening me. Then they started hurling small diyas, which were placed on the street, at me. I called the security guard, but he was also scared because the women had assaulted a guard in September. The matter came to an end after a lot of difficulty,” he said in the FIR.

However, the issue cropped up again the next day.

Sharma said the two women allegedly attacked Sharma’s wife and two daughters outside their house around 6.30pm on Saturday. He alleged that they bit one of Sharma’s daughters and slapped the other.

When their mother tried to intervene, the sisters allegedly thrashed her too. One of Sharma’s daughters, Reena Sharma, filed the second FIR against them.

Sharma, his family and other residents allegedly gathered outside the womens’ house, where the two allegedly abused everyone. Police were then called to the spot and the suspects women allegedly abused the police team as well.

Around 7.30pm, the sisters got into their car and drove outside the apartment complex hitting multiple cars and damaging flowerpots installed inside the complex. They tried to run over police personnel as they tried to flee, according to the third FIR, filed by a head constable.

Soon after the women left the apartment complex, they allegedly hit a scooter parked near a tea shop. The owner of the two-wheeler, Joginder (who goes by a single name) said he was drinking tea at a stall nearby and alleged that the women were speeding and abused him as well after hitting his vehicle.

The women allegedly turned their car towards him and tried to hit him, but he jumped out of the way. However, he said that his scooter got trapped under the wheels of the car and was dragged for nearly a kilometre-and-a-half.

On Joginder’s complaint, a fourth FIR was registered.

A senior police officer said that officials who were present inside the complex started following the sisters and Noida Police was also alerted. “Delhi Police officers, with the help of Noida police, chased the women for a few kilometres and managed to stop them,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Apoorva Gupta Gupta said the two are unemployed. Their father, Neeraj Jain, runs a printing press and their mother is a homemaker.

The parents live in Paharganj and they refused to comment when HT contacted them. It is not established if the sisters owned the Vasundhara house of if they were renting it.