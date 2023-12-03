Assembly election results 2023: BJP secures trifecta in Hindi heartland; Telangana to get its first non-BRS govt. Top 10

The results of the assembly elections in four out of five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana – filled the Sunday with thrill. The spirited poll battle in the Hindi heartland resulted in the Bharatiya Janata Party wresting power from the incumbent Congress in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, it retained Madhya Pradesh in a landslide. Meanwhile, the Congress is set to form the first-ever non-BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) government in Telangana. BJP and Congress workers celebrate their respective victories.(ANI/PTI)

The poll results are believed to set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP aims to return for a third term in the Centre, the Opposition-led INDIA bloc lines up to redirect the drift against the saffron party.

"Today's victory is historic, it is unprecedented," PM Modi said commemorating the BJP's win in the three states. "I bow to the people for their support. It is for our politics of good governance and developed India."