Assembly elections 2018 Live updates: As campaigning heats up, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah to address rallies in Rajasthan

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in the states of Rajasthan and Telangana, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Elections in Telangana and Rajasthan are scheduled to be held on December 7 and the counting for all five states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, will be held on December 11.

Both Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Rajasthan on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi is going to interact with professionals in Udaipur, and later in the day will address public meetings in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara and Chittorgarh, whereas Shah will address public meetings in Jodhpur and Barmer.

