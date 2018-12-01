Assembly elections 2018 Live updates: As campaigning heats up, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah to address rallies in Rajasthan
Rahul Gandhi is going to interact with professionals in Udaipur, and will address public meetings in the Bhilwara, and Chittorgarh districts of Rajasthan, whereas, Amit Shah will address public meetings in Jodhpur and Barmer.
-
9:40 am IST
Agrarian distress focus of Congress manifesto
-
9:30 am IST
Amit Shah to hold rallies in Jodhpur, Barmer
-
9:00 am IST
Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh
-
8:35 am IST
As campaigning heats up, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to address rallies in Rajasthan today
-
8:30 am IST
200-member Rajasthan Assembly to go to polls on Dec 7
Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in the states of Rajasthan and Telangana, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.
The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.
Elections in Telangana and Rajasthan are scheduled to be held on December 7 and the counting for all five states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, will be held on December 11.
Both Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Rajasthan on Saturday.
Rahul Gandhi is going to interact with professionals in Udaipur, and later in the day will address public meetings in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara and Chittorgarh, whereas Shah will address public meetings in Jodhpur and Barmer.
Follow live updates here:
Agrarian distress focus of Congress manifesto
Addressing agrarian distress will be the key focus of the Congress party’s manifesto for the upcoming December 7 poll in Rajasthan.
The Congress manifesto was released on Thursday by state party president Sachin Pilot and former CM Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur.
Read: No fight with Sachin Pilot, we are contesting together, says Congress’ Ashok Gehlot
Amit Shah to hold rallies in Jodhpur, Barmer
Ahead of December 7 Rajasthan polls, BJP chief Amit Shah is on Saturday going to hold public meetings in Rajasthan’s in Jodhpur and Barmer.
Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh
As part of Congress’ campaigning ahead of Rajasthan assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday is going to interact with professionals in Udaipur, and later in the day will address public meetings in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara and Chittorgarh.
As campaigning heats up, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to address rallies in Rajasthan today
As campaigning heats up in the state of Rajasthan that goes to polls on December 7, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi president, and BJP president Amit Shah will be addressing public meetings in Rajasthan on Saturday.
200-member Rajasthan Assembly to go to polls on Dec 7
The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.