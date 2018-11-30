Mocking his Italian lineage, BJP coins new ‘gotra’ for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

The BJP coined a new ‘gotra’ for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, mocking his Italian lineage through his mother and party leader Sonia Gandhi.

UP Bharatiya Janata Party chief Mahendra Nath Pandey called it “gotra Itlus”.

This is the latest remark in the row over Gandhi’s gotra.

A priest at Pushkar lake in Rajasthan recently said Gandhi gave out his gotra during a ritual as “Dattatreya”, who are Kashmiri Brahmins.

Some BJP leaders challenged the “claim”, reminding that Gandhi’s paternal grandfather was a Parsi, not a Hindu with a ‘gotra’.

Pandey said that Gandhi has “no gotra”, going by the traditional male lineage.

“And if we take his gotra going by his mother, it should be gotra Itlus,” he said

