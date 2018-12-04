Assembly elections LIVE Updates: Huge mistake to let Kartarpur go to Pak in 1947, PM Modi attacks Congress

PM Modi kicked off the last leg of campaign for the upcoming Assembly Elections 2018 in Rajasthan. Addressing a jam-packed rally in Hanumangarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech by sending his greetings to Navy personnel on Navy day.

Check the LIVE UPDATES HERE:

12: 26 pm IST Did I rob the farmers, asks PM Modi Were the houses made of gold? Did the farmers ever go out on vacations? So did the Modi come and rob them? Did I take their houses away from them? Did I take their money?





12:22 pm IST Naamdar doesn’t know cost of chilli: PM Modi The Congress cleverly cheated farmers and this Naamdar, if someone tells him that the farmer gets different cost price for green chilli and red, he will go ahead and conduct a rally, speak on it for hours. How? When Naamdar has no idea of aloo or mirchi or farming.





12:18 pm IST Who gave Pakistan a fitting reply: PM Modi Surgical strike gave a fitting reply to Pakistan. It showed Indian Army’s strength. I ask, who gave Pakistan a fitting reply?:?PM Modi asked as the crowd cheered “Modi, Modi”. “That’s where you are wrong. Modi didn’t do it. Your power of vote did,” he adds as the crowd cheers and applauds.





12:15 pm IST You voted for BJP, without you, Kartarpur corridor would not have opened: PM Modi But the power to bring this change does not come from me, it came from you. If you wouldn’t have voted for us, Kartarpur corridor would have not been open to us.





12:07 pm IST It was BJP that got access to Kartarpur: PM Modi This reflects how Congress did not think through in their quest for power. They gave away pure place of Guru Nanak. For 70 years, the Congress spoke a lot about various things but did nothing about this. It was when during our government that we got access to Kartarpur.





11:58 am IST Politics can lure us: PM Modi Today, be it in Hanumangarh or any other place, I feel very happy. I am proud of this Guruparampara. We can understand how politics can lure us, but when we lose our mental stability in the craze for power, we can see what all has taken place in the past because of that...they were so lost in the quest for power that they didn’t see what all happened. The Muslims wanted a different nation,...division took place but the kind of blunders made during parittion, we are still suffering because of that. The gurudwara also went to Pak because of that.





11:50 am IST Proud of 6 daughters of Make in India project: PM Modi 6 women left the country in a small Make in India ship, travelled the world and came back. Who wouldn’t be proud of these 6 daughters?





11:42 am IST India, country that talks of brave acts but then forgets: PM Modi In our country, such things are talked about for a while and then forgotten. The brave acts that take place in our society should be remembered every day.





11:35 am IST Rajasthan, land where water is out of bounds: PM Modi Today is Bharatiya nawsena diwas. Here in Rajasthan, where water is out of bounds, people who have the will to change have shown what kind of miracles can happen. I salute this land.



