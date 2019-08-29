Assembly polls: 350 apply for AAP ticket in Haryana

india

Nearly 350 individuals have applied for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket to fight the assembly elections due in October this year. The AAP had asked the aspirants to file applications for ticket a month ago.

Interacting with the media at the party office here, party’s Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind and state in-charge Sushil Gupta said preference will be given to individuals with clean image.

“The ticket aspirant should list their achievements in society and how he/she can bring a change in their area. The aspirant will have to produce signatures of 500 people from their area, backing the claim for ticket. The AAP’s parliamentary committee will meet this week to chalk out a plan for the Haryana assembly polls,” said Jaihind.

Rajya Sabha MP Gupta said the candidates will be shortlisted by September 10. “We will give tickets to those who fulfil the criteria. We will contest the upcoming polls without any alliance and the entire election will be fought on the basis of Delhi government’s achievements,” he added. He further said they will field candidates from every section of society and from diverse backgrounds.

