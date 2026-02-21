Assure the nation that Maoist insurgency will be over by March 31: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday stated that the campaign to rid the country of Maoist insurgency is on track and it will be over by the end of March this year. Union home minister Amit Shah during the 87th Raising Day Parade of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in Guwahati. (PTI)

Speaking as the chief guest in the 87th raising day parade of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Assam’s Guwahati city, he lauded the force for its role in ensuring that the campaign against Maoist insurgency was moving towards a decisive end.

“I can’t even imagine how this big and historic task with huge challenges is nearing its end in just three years. Based on the impressive work by CRPF, I want to reiterate to the nation that Maoist insurgency will be completely rooted out by March 31,” Shah stated.

Shah mentioned Operation Black Forest, which was carried out by CRPF at Narayanpur in Chattisgarh in May last year, that led to deaths of 27 top Maoist leaders including general secretary of CPI-Maoist, Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju. At the end of the operation 54 Maoists were arrested and 84 surrendered in Chattisgarh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Also Read: Congress kept borders open for infiltrators, says Shah in Assam

“When the country will finally get rid of Maoist insurgency, I will state without any hesitation that a big role in it was played by CRPF and its CoBRA Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) battalions,” he said.

Shah also lauded the force for its role in maintaining internal security over the past 86 years.

“Ten-twelve years ago there were three hotspots threatening the country’s internal security--Jammu & Kashmir, north east and Left-wing Maoist insurgency. At present, we have been able to bring peace to a considerable extent in these areas,” he said.

Shah mentioned that these three areas have now become the country’s growth engine thanks to the ultimate sacrifice by CRPF, which has lost lost 2270 of its personnel till date---700 in northeast, 780 in Maoist insurgency affected areas and 540 in Jammu & Kashmir and around 250 in rest of the country.

“The CRPF, BSF and Jammu & Kashmir police have a big role in ensuring there was no major violence or incidents of stone-pelting in J&K after removal of Article 370...CRPF has also played a big role in controlling the ethnic violence in Manipur,” he said.

Shah who is on a two-day-visit to Assam and Tripura will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the head quarters of 10th battalion of Assam Police later in the day before departing for Delhi.