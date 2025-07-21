Astrologer recommended by a friend allegedly molests Pune woman, arrested

A city astrologer has been arrested for allegedly molesting a law student when she had gone to his centre on Satara Road to show her brother’s horoscope. The alleged molestation occurred on July 19 and a complaint was filed on the day at the Sahakarnagar Police Station. Police promptly arrested the accused, who has been identified as Akhilesh Laxman Rajguru (45). Rajguru told her that he needed a special herb for a ritual for her brother. On July 18, he messaged her that he had procured the herb and asked her to come alone the next day.(Pixabay/Representative)

Police said that the woman had first visited Rajguru on July 12 along with her brother, after a friend recommended him. Rajguru told her that he needed a special herb for a ritual for her brother. On July 18, he messaged her that he had procured the herb and asked her to come alone the next day.

On July 19, when the woman went to his office, he told her to place an object on her head while he chanted some ‘mantras’. The woman felt something was wrong and tried to leave. At that moment, Rajguru hugged her and tried to molest her further.

She managed to free herself from his clutches, called her brother, and rushed to Sahakarnagar Police Station to file a complaint.

After receiving the complaint, police raided Rajguru’s office and arrested him. Senior inspector Rahul Gaud of Sahakarnagar PS said that in the initial investigation, it appears he may have behaved the same way with other women too, but those women might be afraid to come forward for fear of negative publicity.