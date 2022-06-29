At 14,506, India sees 23% rise in daily Covid cases; 30 more succumb in 24 hours

India witnessed a 23% rise in its daily Covid-19 cases with the addition of 14,506 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry's dashboard showed on Wednesday. With this, the cumulative national caseload has reached 43,433,345, including 525,077 related fatalities, of which 30 were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the data.

Also Read | India's daily Covid infections dip to 11,793, active cases near 100,000-mark

Kerala (4,459), Maharashtra (3,482), Tamil Nadu (1,484), Delhi (874) accounted for majority of cases from the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the overall recoveries surged to 42,808,666 as 11,574 more people defeated the viral illness; however, the total number of active patients rose to 99,602, up 2,902 from the day before.

Recoveries, deaths and active patients account for 98.56%, 1.21% and 0.23% of the overall tally.

Also Read | Karnataka issues fresh guidelines to contain spike in Covid cases

Also, as the latest positive cases were out of total 433,659 samples tested for Covid-19, the daily positivity rate stood at 3.34%, with the cumulative tally of samples tested rising to 86.19 crore.

Also Read | Kerala reimposes fines for face mask violations as Covid-19 cases rise

On the vaccination front, 13,44,748 more doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered, pushing the total number of doses administered till now to more than 1.97 billion. The nationwide inoculation drive commenced on January 16 last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON