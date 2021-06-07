At 231, Delhi's fresh Covid-19 cases lowest in nearly 100 days

Maintaining a steady decline, Delhi on Monday recorded 231 fresh cases of coronavirus diseases, the lowest since March 2, according to the health bulletin. As many as 1,429,475 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the national capital since the beginning of the pandemic.

The positivity rate dipped to 0.36 %, down from 0.5% recorded a day earlier, the health bulletin showed.

A total of 36 people succumbed to the viral contagion in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll in Delhi to 24,627.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 34 fatalities, the lowest in around two months, and 381 cases.

The continuous dip in Delhi's Covid-19 cases comes as the city-state gradually opens up to allow certain economic activities. On Monday, Delhi started the process of unlocking with resuming metro services at 50% capacity.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the coronavirus situation in Delhi was under control. "Bringing back the economy on track is crucial as the situation of coronavirus is improving," he had said.

At its peak in the fourth wave, Delhi saw the highest cases of Covid-19 at 28,395 on April 20. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

A total of 63,610 tests, including 50,139 RT-PCR ones, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Monday.

The total number of cases reported in the city so far stood at 14,29,475, while over 13.9 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The city now has 5,208 active cases, down from 5,889 a day before, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation dipped to 1,932 from 2,327 on Sunday, it added.